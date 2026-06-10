Heavy rock, punk show Saturday at Quilcene Lantern

QUILCENE — Erik Kingfisher will present Live Life Loud 2026 at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The heavy rock and punk show will be at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene.

Tickets are $35 per person at https://btt.boldtypetickets .com/events/184466878/live-life-loud-2026. Kids 17 and younger will be admitted free.

The show will feature nine local and regional bands with two stages for nonstop heavy punk and metal.

Headliners include Gaytheist, a three-piece punk/metal band from Portland, Ore.; Year of the Cobra, a power duo; and the legendary punk band Coffin Break.

“We are excited for our return to Quilcene Lantern to play this year’s Live Life Loud summer fest,” said Coffin Break guitarist Todd Ohashu. “We had the pleasure to play at this amazing all-ages venue last year and look forward to our trip back to the Olympic Peninsula.”

Also performing will be Shame Banger, a punk band from Seattle; Trigger Object, a solo project of Portland, Ore., multimedia artist and composer Vern Avola; Key Party of Poulsbo and Port Hadlock; Kingtide of Port Townsend; Ocasta of Port Angeles; and Diablo Meltdown of Port Hadlock.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and a hot dog happy hour will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a hot dog and Rainier tall boy for $6.