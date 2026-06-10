Second Saturday Art Walk set this weekend in Port Angeles

Andréa Woods’ oil painting “Salt Creek Tides” will be on display throughout June in her “Waterways” exhibit at Harbor Art Gallery in Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Arts Council will host the Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for tickets to the Rumba Kings at Field Arts & Events Hall on Aug. 15.

An Art Walk passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

Special events this month include:

• Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., will host a reception for “Better Together” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The collaborative exhibit will feature works by attendees at Clallam Mosaic along with pieces by Bailliew “Bayloo” Lewis, the artist-in-residence at Clallam Mosaic’s All In Arts Studio.

At 6 p.m., Clallam Mosaic’s Snappy Players will present an encore performance of “Sasquatch: Dead of Alive” a multi-media play that reveals the truth behind the legend.

Guests also will enjoy live music by Hayden Lindsay, Casey Fall and Luke Stanton.

For more information, visit www.studiobob.art.

• The Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., will host a reception for the opening of “Waterways,” a solo exhibit by Andréa Woods, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit will feature oil paintings inspired by the rivers, coastlines and tidal margins of the Pacific Northwest.

“Ever-changing, knitting the land together, water is a source of sustenance and life for all who live in the Pacific Northwest,” Woods wrote. “Over time, we watch the water carve and shape the land, and we adapt to its urgings. It is a blessing to live here.”

“Waterways,” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays by throughout June.

• Rosie’s At The Wharf, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 209, will celebrate its first anniversary at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include live music by Tevis Hodge Jr. from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. followed by an after-hours performance by Chris Spillman and guests.

Rosie’s will offer several cocktail specials during the celebration.

“None of this was built alone,” owner Mataya Ellison said. “We’re grateful to be part of a creative collective of people who care deeply about Port Angeles and want to see the community continue to thrive. This first year has been an incredible adventure. I’m proud of what we’ve created together and excited to see what year two brings.”

For more information, visit www.rosiesatthewharf.com.