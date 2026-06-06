Port Ludlow Art League to host reception for exhibit

“Seymore, Wants More, Sum-More” by Cynthia LeRouge is part of the Port Ludlow Art League’s “Floral Fantasies” exhibit.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for “Floral Fantasies” and for Georgeanne Muse from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will begin in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery.

“Floral Fantasies” features works by league members that blur the line between botanical observation and abstraction.

Muse uses semi-precious stones that she has collected over many years to create artisan wire jewelry. Her sterling silver and semi-precious stone jewelry reflects the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

The “Floral Fantasies” exhibit and Muse’s jewelry collection will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout June.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.port ludlowart.org.