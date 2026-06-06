LETTER: Words matter

A recent letter condemning divisive language from liberals raises a fair point: words matter.

But any honest discussion of inflammatory rhetoric must also acknowledge Donald Trump’s long record of using language that divides, demeans and inflames Americans against one another.

Among many examples, Trump called immigrants “rapists” and criminals when launching his 2016 campaign, referred to some nations as “sh-thole countries” and told four congresswomen of color to “go back” to where they came from. He described political opponents as “vermin” and “human scum,” mocked a disabled reporter and labeled the press “the enemy of the people.”

Before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Trump urged supporters to “fight like hell.” He has repeatedly called critics and protesters “thugs,” “animals” and “traitors,” praised supporters who assaulted protesters and spread false claims that elections are “rigged,” undermining public trust in democracy.

He has also portrayed judges, prosecutors and public officials who disagreed with him as corrupt enemies conspiring against the country.

If the goal is truly to lower the political temperature, accountability cannot be one-sided. Civility requires consistency.

Condemning harsh rhetoric only when it comes from political opponents is not a defense of unity; it is selective partisan outrage.

Democracy depends on vigorous debate, but also on honesty.

David McInnes

Sequim