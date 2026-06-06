LETTER: Infectious diseases

We are witnessing the outbreak of several lethal diseases that have the potential to reach epidemic proportions.

The recent deaths and infections from the hantavirus are particularly worrisome because the version known as the Andes virus is known to spread from human to human.

The Ebola virus is on the rise again in Africa and has spread beyond previous areas of containment.

The HIV/AIDS virus still kills millions of people in Africa and beyond.

With the appropriate treatment and response, these diseases can be controlled.

Recent policy decisions made by the State Department and the CDC have reduced funding to help manage these and other highly contagious diseases.

These threats are not restricted to any specific point of origin.

International travel is a gateway for the spread of disease.

People become infected without their awareness and unwittingly expose others.

Are we prepared to manage any of these threats, including the re-emergence of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus?

This is why the role of our public health officer is so important in our communities.

Clallam County has a significant number of senior citizens who must rely on clear-headed, medically-qualified advice. We are fortunate that Dr. Allison Berry, a public health expert, is guiding our clinics, hospitals and other facilities with sound medical advice.

As the midterm elections draw near, I want to know if our candidates will support her decisions.

Brian Grad

Sequim