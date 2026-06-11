The Port Townsend Saxophone Quartet will be performing as part of the 15th Annual Benefit Concert for Ugandan AIDS Orphans on Sunday.

PORT TOWNSEND — Lisa Lanza will host a concert to benefit Ugandan AIDS orphans at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The annual event will be at First Presbyterian Church of Port Townsend, 1111 Franklin St.

A $20 to $25 donation, cash or check, is suggested for attendees 21 and older.

Lanza, a pianist, will be joined by the Port Townsend String Sextet, marimbist Robert Blomster, the PT Saxophone Quartet, pianists Michael Carroll and Elise Sinclair, soprano Jeannie Oneppo, the All City Choir and the Port Townsend Youth Chorus.

Port Townsend’s Grace Lutheran Church has been supporting relationships with orphans in Uganda since 2002.

About 70 orphans have graduated from the program, moving on to careers as teachers, social workers, electricians, hair dressers, wood workers, nurses, midwives and physicians.

The program will include Ralph Vaughn Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” performed by the Port Townsend String Sextet with soloist Karl Perry as well as selections by Ravel, Chopin, Piazzolla, Bernstein and Gershwin.

For more information, visit www.gracelutheranpt.org.