Quilts, collages on view at Field Arts Events Hall

Sequim artist Lynn Gilles created this 3D piece (top) with remnants of sunflower print fabric designed by Port Townsend artist Caryl Fallert-Gentry, shown below.

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula Fiber Artists are exhibiting a collection of art quilts, collages and tote bags through July 31 in the coffee shop at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The pieces were created after members of the group bagged up unfinished projects and exchanged them with other members.

Each of the now-completed projects are displayed over a photograph of the contents of the bag as originally received.

Many of the pieces were on display in April and May in the walk-by exhibit “UFO: Second Sightings” in Uptown Port Townsend.

Contributing artists are Evette Allerdings, Merrie Jo Schroeder, Kathie Cook, Linda Carlson, Liisa Fagerlund, Lynn Gilles, Angela Dideum, Bess Jennings, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Julie Sotomura, Susan Sawatzky and Vicky Rath.

All the items will be available for purchase.

Peninsula Fiber Artists meet monthly, alternating between the Gardiner Community Hall and the Northwind Art space at Fort Worden.

For more information, visit www.sda-np.com.