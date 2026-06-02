First Friday Art Walk set for this weekend in Sequim

Lyn Conlan’s watercolor, “Cedar Ridge,” has been added to the Pacific Northwest Impressions Exhibit at the A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery for June.

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a white-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

• The Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., will host a reception for the opening of “Narratives: Stories in Art” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit, which will explore the use of visual expression to tell stories, will remain on display through Aug. 20.

Light refreshments will be served.

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “At 29, We Still Shine” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature works by present gallery artists in celebration of the gallery’s 29th anniversary.

“This anniversary is not about looking back — it’s about honoring the artists, patrons and community members who continue to make Blue Whole thrive,” said Barb Boerigter, founding member. “At 29, we still shine because of the passion and connection that art brings into people’s lives.”

Attendees will be able to meet gallery artists, enjoy light refreshments and engage with the stories behind the artwork.

The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays throughout June.

For more information, visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

• The A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., has added new works to its “Pacific Northwest Impressions” exhibit.

The exhibit will feature watercolors by Lyn Conlan and oil paintings by Anne Pfeiffer.

Visitors also will be able to look into Anne Milligan’s pastel studio to see what works she has in progress.

• The Rain Shadow Artisans will be in Whimsey Park, 130 E. Washington St., to demonstrate and sell their work.

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will open the Olympic Peninsula Art Association’s “Wilderness and Wonder” exhibit in the museum’s Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery.

• Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will host Kristine Henshaw, who will sell minis created by members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association.

Proceeds will benefit the association’s scholarship fund.

• Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will host local poets Linda B. Myers and Laura E. Garrard, who will discuss their newly published poetry chapbooks, Myers’ “Load-Bearing Walls” and Garrard’s “Paddling the Sweet Spot Between Life and Death.”

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Dawn and Steve.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature curated gifts and treats throughout the shop.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music and locally crafted wines from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will show local art, including glass, pottery, illustrations and local artists’ photography.

• Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host local artists with Spellbound Body Care and Coffee and Composure.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations and decorative pieces for the season.

• Forage Gifts & Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St., will feature local and regional gifts and treats.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired local seasonal organic food.

• Over the Fence, 118 E. Washington St., will showcase local makers.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m., hosting a rotation of local artists.

• Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., will offer artisan goods handcrafted by local artists.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will feature a rotation of local artists, live music and treats.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.