Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming June performances.

Second segment – Three Generations of Queen of Angeles Catholic school alumni, Patty Haas, her daughter Amanda DuBeau, with one of Amanda’s children, discussing the 100th Anniversary of the Queen of Angels Catholic School.

Tuesday – Nikayla Hart, Marketing and Development Manager for Olympic Angels, an organization that supports the kids and families who are caring for foster kids, discussing their program, how the community can support their endeavors and an upcoming book project.

Second segment – Local violinist James Garlick, founder of Music on the Strait, discussing upcoming summer shows.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.

Second segment – Vicky Blakesly and Tyler Benedict, Director of the Sequim City Band, discussing their upcoming concert “Let’s Go Soaring” at the James Center for Performing Arts.