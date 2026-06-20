Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Seattle Mariners baseball.

Tuesday – Sam Grello, Port Angeles Waterfront District, discusses the Port Angeles Fourth of July festivities, especially the hot dog eating contest he is helping host.

Gary Reidel and Scooter Chapman of the Port Angeles Lions Club talk about the club’s activities, especially related to the bringing the replica Liberty Bell to Port Angeles.

Wednesday – Stuart McVitty, COO of BRIX Marine, with Managing Director Perry Knudson, discussing the company’s history in Port Angeles, some of their successes and the future of the marine trades here.

Bacon Bit with Amanda Bacon

Thursday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, with Jeanette Stehr-Green, Lisa Galbreath (Grief Support Volunteer) and Spenser McGinty (Olympic Peninsula Humane Society Executive Director), discussing the impact of losing a pet and the new Pet Loss Support Group created by the two groups.