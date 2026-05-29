Port Angeles High School bands to perform at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles High School band will present a year-end celebration concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is free, although donations to the band will be accepted.

RSVPs are recommended at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The concert will feature performances by the school’s symphonic band, percussion ensemble and jazz band.

“We are excited to again partner with Field Hall to perform our final concert of the year for the high school program,” said Jarrett Hansen, the school’s director of bands. “Having our final performance in this venue makes it special for our seniors and all our band students. All ensembles are excited to present their portions of the program with enthusiasm and high-quality musicianship.”

The program will feature:

• The symphonic band performing “American Patrol” by F. W. Meacham, music from “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff arranged by Jay Bocook, music from “The Mandalorian” by Ludwig Goransson and the “The Great Rubber Chicken Galop” by Randall Standridge.

• The percussion ensemble performing “An American Dream” by Brian Slawson and “Rush Hour Samba” by Eric Rath.

• The jazz band performing “Gazpacho” by Dan Radlauer, “Whiplash” by Hank Levy arranged by Erik Morales, “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa arranged by Wycliffe Gordon and “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N Roses arranged by Paul Murtha.