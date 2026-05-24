STATE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Sequim’s Thompson finishes sixth

SEATTLE — Sequim’s Calleigh Thompson made it to the state semifinals and finished sixth at the state 2A girls tennis tournament held this weekend at the Nordstrom Tennis Center at the University of Washington.

Thompson won two out of four matches. She won her opener 6-0, 6-1 over Noelle Hays of West Valley (Spokane), then beat Rylie Carter of Toppnish 6-2, 6-1 to qualify for the semifinals.

There, she faced Halley Brooks of Lynden, falling 6-1, 6-0. Brooks went on to win the state championship, not losing a single set during the tournament.

Thompson moved on to the 3rd/6th place match against Elizabeth Mittge of W.F. West, falling 6-3, 7-5.

Thompson also made it to state in 2024.

On the boys’ side, Port Angeles’ Grant Butterworth won one out of three match. He lost his opener 7-5, 6-0 to Blake Gilman of Prosser, but bounced back to win his second match 7-6, 6-1 over Sam Piper of Nathan Hale. He lost his final match at state 6-3, 6-2 to Jonah Pantig of Olympic. Pantig went on to finish fifth.