Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols, discussing some proposed changes to bail practices, the plight of toxicology and drug testing in Washington, and a staffing update.

Second segment – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, discussing Death with Dignity (Medical Aid in Dying), with Cassandra Sutherland, MPH, Co-Executive Director, Programs & Services, End of Life Washington; Priya Jayadev, Executive Director, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County and Jeanette Stehr-Green, volunteer, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

Tuesday – Graduating seniors from Port Angeles High School, Seaview Academy and Lincoln High School.

Second segment – Kari Chance, Executive Director of Juan de Fuca Foundation of the Arts, discussing the upcoming Juan de Fuca Festival.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball sponsored by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Master Gardeners Judy English, Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams.

Second segment – Clallam County Sheriff Brian King.