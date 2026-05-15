Twelve artists unveil their work in Port Townsend

“Trumpeter Swans, Short’s Farm, Chimacum, Washington 2025” is part of the new round of “Showcase 2026” at Northwind Art’s gallery in Port Townsend. (Kerry Tremain)

PORT TOWNSEND — A self-taught silversmith, a wildlife photographer and a painter of light are among the 12 artists who have unveiled their work in a fresh exhibit at Northwind Art’s Jeanette Best Gallery.

The venue’s inner room is filled with two- and three-dimensional creations: silversmith Sarah Calautti’s jewelry, photographer Kerry Tremain’s images of swans and Jeanne Toal’s ethereal paintings of clouds and sky are among the artists who share the space. They’re part of “Showcase 2026” round two at the gallery, 701 Water St. in downtown Port Townsend.

Admission is free to Northwind Art’s gallery. For more information about the nonprofit organization’s exhibits, art classes and summer youth camps, visit NorthwindArt.org.

“Showcase 2026,” a juried exhibit, brings together artists from around Western Washington. Tremain, Calautti and Toal live in Port Townsend, as do abstract painter Rebecca Nerison and landscape artist Linda Tilley.

The show also presents the work of large-scale printmaker Kelli MacConnell of Chimacum, mosaic maker Aleta Anderson of Port Hadlock, Clallam County photographer Richard Kohler and painter Marian Morris, Kitsap County artists Ellen Reichart and Lily Bobek, and painter Kathleen Faulkner of Anacortes.

The “Showcase” jurors are Northwind Art Executive Director Martha Worthley and artist-educators Suzanne Lamon and Anne Schneider.

Anderson, who makes mosaic tiles, uses bright jewel tones in her work — “color makes my soul sing,” she writes, adding, “I delight in finding the beauty in things others traditionally find ‘mundane.’”

Tremain, who is known for his unconventional photographs of birds and other wild creatures, is showing an image of trumpeter swans at Short’s Farm in Chimacum. The photo is an example of his effort to give viewers a chance to pause and enjoy a close-up encounter with nature.

“This ensemble of artists makes stepping inside the gallery such a pleasure,” Northwind spokesperson Diane Urbani said.

This round of “Showcase 2026” will be on view through Sept. 7 at Jeanette Best Gallery.

Also on view is “Florabundance,” the exhibit mixing the personal sketchbooks of Wenatchee artist Sarah Helen More with ceramic flowers and foliage by Vashon Island’s Ariana Heinzman. That show runs through June 22 at Jeanette Best Gallery, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.