Circus, Rhody Festival events set this weekend

A big top circus, the Rhododendron Festival and stage performances highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Flynn Creek Circus will host Field Arts & Events Hall’s third gala tonight at 5 on the lot adjacent to 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The circus also will perform all-ages shows at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $25 to $270 at www.fieldhalltickets.org/tickets.

The all-ages shows feature acrobatics and aerialist acts, juggling and circus magic.

An adults-only burlesque performance, scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, is sold out.

Flynn Creek Circus is an all-human touring circus company founded in 2002 that blends acrobatics, live storytelling and theatrical artistry under a classic big top tent.

Circus cast for Port Angeles performances include Nick Harden, Jessica Perry, Jeremy Cifonie, Jacy Jones, Shem Biggle, Katie Russo and company owners David Jones and Blaze Birge.

• The 2026 Rhododendron Festival will continue through this weekend in Port Townsend.

The Rhody Fun Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday at the Pope Marine Park Pavilion, 100 Madison St.

The fair will include craft vendors, food trucks, live music and crafting tables.

Also set for today is the Kiddie Parade at 4 p.m., the Hair and Beard Contest at 6 p.m. and Bed Races at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday will start with a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Elks Lodge #317, 555 Otto St., and a two-person golf scramble at 10 a.m. at Camas Prairie Park.

Registration for Saturday’s Grand Parade will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Resource Center, 2409 Jefferson St.

The parade will start in Uptown at 1 p.m. and conclude downtown about 3 p.m.

Following the parade, The Production Alliance will host the inaugural Rhody Family Reunion at Jefferson County Memorial Athletic Field, 550 Washington St.

On Sunday, the Rhody Run 12K race will start at 9 a.m. and the 5K race will start at 9:15 a.m.

Both races will be at Fort Worden Historical State Park, with parking and shuttle service from the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Rhody Scholarship 18-hole Best Ball golf tournament will tee off at 10 a.m. at Camas Prairie Park.

For more information, including the full schedule, visit www.rhodyfestival.org.

• Miranda Liu, a violinist from Budapest, Hungary, will join the Port Angeles Symphony Chamber Orchestra for its season finale concerts this weekend.

The chamber orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave., Port Angeles, and at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.port angelessymphony.org or at the door.

The program includes “Three Pieces in Baroque Style” by Krzysztof Penderecki, Concerto for Violin No. 2 by Felix Mendelssohn and “Suite for Strings” by Leos Janacek.

• “Bark! The Musical” will continue its run with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $5 to $65 or pay-what-you-wish at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

The “Bark!” celebrated its Washington premiere at Key City in 2011 and, according to theater officials, has been one of its most request shows ever since.

The production is directed by Denise Winter, Key City’s artistic director, and Linda Dowdell has returned as musical director.

Dowdell, who received last September’s Sound on Stage award for Original Music Composition, worked on Key City’s original production of “Bark!”

The musical explores the world through the eyes of six dogs waiting in a neighborhood doggie daycare.

Through storytelling and musical numbers, the dogs reveal their hopes and fears.

Cast members include Brendan Chambers, Robert Winstead, Karen Skrinde, Maggie Jo Bulkley, Elaine Tosado and Kat Agudo.

Music will be performed by Dowdell on piano, with Isaac Jasinski on bass and Angie Tabor on drums.

• Cub Scout Troop 4490 will host “A Wheelie Good Day” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Seal Street parking area across from the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Washington St., Sequim.

The family-friendly bike rodeo, co-sponsored by the city of Sequim and the Sequim Bicycle Alliance, will include a skills course, safety stations, helmet fitting and tune-ups with bikes and helmets available.

There also will be a helmet-decorating station with custom stickers created on-site and a smoothie bike with pedal- powered smoothies.

For more information, call Sequim Parks and Events at 360-683-5062.

• Clallam County Master Gardeners Nancy Kohn, Dave Eberle, Audreen Williams, Laurel Moulton and Jeanette Stehr-Green will present “Growing Tomatoes Well on the Olympic Peninsula” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The master gardeners will discuss which tomato varieties perform best locally, how to plant for heat capture and how to care for plants throughout the season.

They also will explore the advantages and challenges of growing tomatoes in greenhouses and hoop houses.

Small group demonstrations will cover planting and pruning techniques, trellising, season extenders, and how to identify and manage common tomato problems.

The free workshop is part of the Digging Deeper gardening series.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Chapter 430 will host a Flying Start information program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at William R. Fairchild International Airport, 1402 Fairchild Airport Road, Port Angeles.

The association’s free Flying Start program introduces people to the steps to learn to fly, the various requirements and tips on how to make it more affordable.

Anyone with an interest in aviation is invited to attend.

For more information, call Ray Ballantyne at 360-808-6767.

• Vinyl Swap is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Attendees can bring records, cassette tapes and music CDs in playable condition to trade or give away.

Everyone is welcome to participate, even if they don’t have anything to swap.

Unswapped items must be taken home by the original owners.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Grace Rosen will present “An After Death Encounter with a Family Member” at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Rosen will read and reflect upon chapter 19 of “Transmute Repressed Rage into Creative Power.”

The chapter explores Rosen’s after-death encounter with her mother, who attempted to communicate with her through dreams.

For more information, visit www.ptpubliclibrary.org.

• Anne Marie Schaeffer of Centralia will call for a community dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Music will be provided by the Irresistible Antiques featuring Bobbi Nikles on fiddle, Jere Canote on guitar, Jack Dwyer on banjo and Tracy Grisman on bass.

Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family.

For more information, visit www.ptcommunity dance.org.

• The Jefferson County Library will host “Escape the Dragon’s Dungeon” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the library’s Humphrey Room, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

Participants will have to find the treasure then roll the dice to make it out without waking the dragon.

Registration for the four sessions is available at www.jclibrary.info.