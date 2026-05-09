Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jake Patterson discusses the fire district’s EMS Levy.

Second segment – Local Author, Mike Nolan, who along with his wife Ann, rode all 10 Washington State Ferries in one day.

Tuesday – Peninsula College’s Writer in Residence James McGrath Morris.

Second segment – Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra Conductor and Artistic Director Jonathan Pasternack discusses the upcoming Chamber III Concert featuring Miranda Liu on violin.

Wednesday – David James shares real estate statistics for Clallam County.

Second segment – Ward Dunscomb discussing Port Angeles Salmon Club’s upcoming Salmon Derby after a seven-year hiatus.

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

Thursday – Seattle Mariners baseball, sponsored by Leitz Farm Supply and Equipment Sales.