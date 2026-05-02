Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing May events.

Second segment – Executive Director of the North Olympic History Center.

Third segment – Joy Lingerfelt and MarySue French from the North West Women’s Chorale, discussing their upcoming concert titled “Songs of Life.”

Tuesday – Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Josh Jones discussing an upcoming First Fed Community Conversation at Field Arts & Events Hall titled “Cinemental” with his brother Jeffrey Jones (writer, filmmaker, and screenwriting professor), using film and television to destigmatize mental health issues in a lighthearted but meaningful way. This is a live taping of their podcast.

Second segment – Beverly Dawson from the Port Angeles Garden Club, discussing the upcoming annual plant sale.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, sponsored by Leitz Farm Supplies and Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan west.

Second segment – Olympic Discovery Trail update with Clallam County Commissioner Randy Johnson, along with Will Habel and Steve Gray from the Clallam County Road Department.