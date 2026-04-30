Sequim City Band to host concert on Sunday

SEQUIM — The Sequim City Band will present “Let’s Go Sequimming” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to close out Crazy Callen Weekend of the 131st Sequim Irrigation Festival.

The free concert will be at the James Center for the Performing Arts, 506 N. Blake Ave., Sequim. No parking will be available in the north section of Carrie Blake Park.

The program will highlight the power and beauty of water, an essential element in Sequim’s history.

“The Irrigation Festival is such an important part of Sequim’s history,” Sequim City Band director Tyler Benedict said. “We’re excited to celebrate alongside our community and share music that captures the joy and legacy of this special event. This concert reflects both our festival theme and the vital role water plays in our community.”

The program will include “Seagate Overture” by James Swearingen, “Bayou Breakdown” by Brant Karrick, “A Sea Chantey Voyage” by Karl F. Bach, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” by Hans Zimmer and arranged by Jay Bocook, “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rodgers and arranged by Robert Russell Bennett, and “Titanic” by James Horner and arranged by Calvin Custer.

Upcoming performances in the band’s Concerts at the James series include:

• “Let’s Go Soaring!” on June 7.

• “Sounds of America: 250th Celebration” on July 4.

• “Harmonic Gatherings” on Aug. 16.

• “Movies, Musicals and Marches” on Sept. 13.

• The band also will host a two-day festival July 24-25 to welcome community concert bands from across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.