Port Angeles library to host ‘More than the Blues’ exhibit

PORT ANGELES — The First Step Family Support Center and the Clallam-Jefferson Perinatal Mental Health Task Force will host a reception for the opening of “More than the Blues” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

The free event will be at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The exhibit, which will feature artwork and poetry from 14 community members and local caregivers, will bring attention to Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed in May.

Attendees can learn about resources and support available for parents, celebrate the artists whose work is on display and enjoy a live jazz performance by vocalist Sarah Shea, bassist Jesse Ahmann and pianist Al Harris.

The name of the exhibit points beyond the phrase “the baby blues,” to make space for deeper and longer-lasting mental health experiences, including depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.

The paintings, drawings, fiber art, mixed media, ceramic sculpture and poems on display express a diverse range of lived experiences.

“More than the Blues” will remain on exhibit during library hours through the end of May.

For more information, visit www.firststep familysupport.org.