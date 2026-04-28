Presentation to focus on wildlife following removal of Elwha dams

PORT ANGELES — Kim Sager-Fradkin will present “From Mice to Mountain Lions” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday as part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Sager-Fradkin, the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s wildlife program manager, will discuss the response of wildlife to the removal of the Elwha River dams.

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

May 7 — “Education, Indian Child Welfare and Leadership” by Sharleen Yellowwolf-Fryberg.

May 14 — “Writer-In-Residence: James McGrath Morris.”

May 21 — “Memory Thread” with Holli Margell.

May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.