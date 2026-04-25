Vietnam Veterans Day tribute set for Thursday

SEQUIM — The Jack Grennan American Legion Post 62 and the Michael Trebert Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Vietnam Veterans Day tribute at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The ceremony, which will honor the service, courage and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans and their families, will be at the Legion Hall, 107 E. Prairie St., Sequim.

Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans in attendance will be recognized with a special presentation and a commemorative gift.

Dave Yarnchak, the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6787 in Carlsbog, will share personal reflections on his service and its lasting impact.

Yarnchak served as an Army air traffic control tower operator at An Khe, South Vietnam, when he was a 19-year-old soldier.

The brief ceremony will be followed by refreshments and fellowship.