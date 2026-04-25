Early Music Festival to feature Telemann Paris Quartets

PORT TOWNSEND — The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present Telemann Paris Quartets at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert will feature David Greenberg from Corvallis, Ore., playing the baroque violin; Susie Napper, from Montreal, playing the viola da gamba; Elisabeth Wright, from Indiana, playing the harpsichord; and Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director, playing the baroque flute.

Paris Quartets refers to two sets of six quartets published by Georg Philipp Telemann in 1730 and 1738. The music was actually written in Hamburg, but it came to be referred to as the Paris Quartets because they were written for four Parisian musicians. The second set was published during Telemann’s visit to Paris in 1737 and 1738.

The program will feature Concerto 1 in G Major, Sonata 1 in A Major and Suite 1 in E Minor from 1730’s “Six quartuors” and the Quartuor in A Minor from 1738’s “Nouveaux quatuors en six suites.”

Future concerts in the festival include:

• May 10 — Handel and Bach, featuring Hans-Jurgen Schnoor, Maike Albrecht and Napper.

• June 7 — Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Cohan.

• June 28 — The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.