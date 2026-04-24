Prescription drug takeback day set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — The public can drop off unused prescription medications at a free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St.

The drug disposal is hosted by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Port Angeles Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Port Angeles Healthy Youth Coalition.

It’s part of the DEA’s 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, aimed at reducing misuse and theft of medications by providing a safe disposal option.

Accepted items include prescription pills and patches. Vaping pens and cartridges also will be accepted if batteries are removed.

Items not accepted include liquids, needles and sharps.

The service is completely anonymous — no questions asked. Participants can use a drive-through drop-off near the courthouse parking lot.

Last fall, Americans turned in 571,054 pounds — about 286 tons — of prescription drugs. Since the program began in 2010, more than 20.3 million pounds have been collected.

Local year-round disposal also is available at Med-Project kiosks at the Sequim Police Department, 152 W. Cedar St., and at the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office in the courthouse during regular business hours.

For questions, contact Inspector Josh Ley at the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2273 or email joshua.ley@clallam countywa.gov.