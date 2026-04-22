Home and kitchen tour set for Saturday at Kala Point

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend branch of the American Association of University Women will host its 28th Home and Kitchen Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees must check in at the Kala Point Clubhouse, 1760 Kala Point Drive, Port Townsend, to receive tour maps and wristbands.

Tickets are $35 per person at www.aauwpt.org.

This year’s self-guided tour will feature seven homes in the Kala Point community located about 5 miles south of downtown Port Townsend.

The homes range from recent construction to updated or remodeled interiors and will showcase the work of local contractors and craftspeople as well as provide inspiration for visitors’ interior spaces.

The annual tour raises funds for the branch’s non-endowed educational scholarships and grants for East Jefferson County women and girls.

Grants support the tutoring program for elementary age boys and girls, Pre-K tuition, January intersession activities and to East Jefferson Fire and Rescue to support female firefighters’ training, a grant that is new this year.