Poetry reading to be featured during Studium Generale

PORT ANGELES — Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott will present a poetry reading at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series at the Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

The reading will celebrate Pyle’s “Swimming with Snakes” and Dott’s “Touch Wood.”

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

April 30 — “From Mice to Mountain Lions” by Kim Sager-Fradkin.

May 7 — “Education, Indian Child Welfare and Leadership” by Sharleen Yellowwolf-Fryberg.

May 14 — “Writer-In-Residence: James McGrath Morris.”

May 21 — “Memory Thread” with Holli Margell.

May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.