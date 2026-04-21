Navy Band Northwest to play concert at PAHS

PORT ANGELES — Navy Band Northwest will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Port Angeles High School gym, 304 E. Park Ave., as part of National Parks Navy Week, in celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary.

The band will perform a program of funk, rhythm and blues, jazz and soul.

Olympic National Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs, Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter and a regional Navy leader will deliver opening remarks before the concert.

Also Wednesday, sailors will visit with the high school’s NJROTC class, a physician from Naval Hospital Bremerton will speak to a sports medicine class, and band members will lead a workshop for student musicians.

Sailors, veterans and Sea Cadets will take part in guided hikes in Olympic National Park.

About 20 sailors are participating in the day’s events, representing commands that include the USS Washington, USS Ronald Reagan, Navy Region Northwest, Navy Band Northwest, Naval Hospital Bremerton, Naval Magazine Indian Island and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest.

National Parks Navy Week brings sailors into communities through concerts, school visits and activities in and around national parks and nearby communities.

The concert will be presented by the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.