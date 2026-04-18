Todd Ortloff Show guests this week
Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 18, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County,with Jeanette Stehr-Green, Lisa Galbreath (Grief Support Volunteer) and Spenser McGinty (Olympic Peninsula Humane Society Executive Director), discuss the impact of losing a pet and the new Pet Loss Support Group.
Second segment – Nancy Stephanz with Marc Abshire, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce, discussing Nesterly, a new home-share program on the Olympic Peninsula.
Tuesday – District 24 State Rep. Adam Bernbaum.
Second segment – Michael Sickles,Port Angeles Naval Elks Lodge, discusses upcoming events at the Lodge, the Elks history here and what they’re doing to help the community.
Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.
Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.
Thursday – Tiffany Attrill, victim rights advocate and founder of the Washington state-based Victim Justice Coalition, discusses the possible impact of proposed court rule-changes regarding bail in our state.
Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.