Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County,with Jeanette Stehr-Green, Lisa Galbreath (Grief Support Volunteer) and Spenser McGinty (Olympic Peninsula Humane Society Executive Director), discuss the impact of losing a pet and the new Pet Loss Support Group.

Second segment – Nancy Stephanz with Marc Abshire, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce, discussing Nesterly, a new home-share program on the Olympic Peninsula.

Tuesday – District 24 State Rep. Adam Bernbaum.

Second segment – Michael Sickles,Port Angeles Naval Elks Lodge, discusses upcoming events at the Lodge, the Elks history here and what they’re doing to help the community.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Tiffany Attrill, victim rights advocate and founder of the Washington state-based Victim Justice Coalition, discusses the possible impact of proposed court rule-changes regarding bail in our state.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.