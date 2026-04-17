Singer-songwriter to perform during Rainshadow Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Tish Hinojosa will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday during the Rainshadow Concerts series at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

The singer-songwriter was born in San Antonio, Texas, the youngest of 13 children of Mexican immigrant parents. She has released 17 albums in both English and Spanish in a variety of genres, including folk, country, Latino and pop.

Hinojosa has performed on A Prairie Home Companion and Austin City Limits as well as at the White House for President Bill and Hillary Clinton.

She has worked with such artists as Joan Baez, Booker T. Jones, Flaco Jimenez, Pete Seeger and Dwight Yoakam.