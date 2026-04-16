‘Northwest Expressions’ call for art is open

“The Red Table” by Linda Okazaki appeared in the 2025 “Northwest Expressions” exhibition at Northwind Art’s gallery in Port Townsend. The call for entries to the 2026 show is open through May 29. (Linda Okazaki)

PORT TOWNSEND — Northwind Art is inviting artists — from painters to jewelers and beyond — to enter “Northwest Expressions,” its summertime exhibition at Jeanette Best Gallery in Port Townsend.

The juried show, open to artists 16 and older in Washington state and Oregon, will fill the gallery at 701 Water St. from June 25 through Aug. 10.

For a link to more information and the “Northwest Expressions” application form, see NorthwindArt.org. The entry deadline for up to three artworks is May 29.

“The application fee is $35, while Northwind waives that fee for members of the historically underrepresented BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities,” Northwind Art spokesperson Diane Urbani said.

The waiver is offered on the honor system, with a code provided in the application form.

Northwest Expressions’ 2026 juror is artist and educator Anne Pfeiffer of Sequim. She will evaluate the quality and creative voice of each piece, and create an exhibit that reflects a variety of media, techniques and styles.

Pfeiffer will jury the entries from May 30 through June 5, and Northwind Art will notify all applicants whether their work was selected during the following week.

A pair of awards will be presented for pieces in the show: a $250 juror’s choice prize, announced when the show opens on June 25, and a $250 people’s choice award, announced when it closes on Aug. 10.

“‘Northwest Expressions’ is an exhibition that shows the diversity of artists and viewpoints in this region,” Urbani said.

“Past exhibits have included mixed-media artwork, photography, encaustic, sculpture, ceramics, plein air painting, silversmithing and woodworking, from makers in big cities and small communities around the Pacific Northwest.”

Northwind Art, a nonprofit organization, presents 11 exhibits throughout the year at Jeanette Best Gallery in downtown Port Townsend and offers hundreds of art classes at its Fort Worden State Park campus.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.