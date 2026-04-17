Ludlow Village Players to host two-act play

Stage performances, a poetry reading and a genealogy class highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• “Pets (And Their Humans)” will open at 6:30 tonight and continue with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place, Port Ludlow.

The two-act play, written by Mike Sockol, will be directed by Kate Marshall and Ted Brown.

Tickets are $25 per person, $10 for students, at www.ludlowvillage players.org.

The play centers around grieving widower Brad’s relationship with his pets and how that impacts his return to dating.

Unusually for a Ludlow Village Players production, three children have been cast to perform with the four adult actors. The young performers are Alena Flynn, 11, as Barb, Bella Rose Dillon, 10, as Scout and Anja Haberpointner, 8, as Cassie.

The remaining cast includes Michael Haberpointner as Brad, Caroline Miner as Stefanie, Starley Flynn as Titina and Jeffrey Groves as Mac.

• Kaleidoscope Open Mic will host a quintet of poets reading from “Birdbrains: A Lyrical Guide to Washington State Birds” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friends Meeting House, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

The featured poets will be Sharon M. Carter and Pamela Moore Dionne of Port Townsend, Risa Denenberg of Sequim, Stacy D. Flood of Seattle and Susan Rich of West Seattle. Rich is the editor of the “Birdbrains” collection.

Kaleidoscope’s theme is bird life. Other writers are invited to put their names in a hat for a chance to read five minutes of their work.

“Birdbrains” is available from local bookstores and at www.ravenchronicles.org.

• Abracadabra Trip will unveil its “Magic Caterpillar Bus” before an Earth Day concert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

There will be a $5 cover charge starting at 5:30 p.m. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

The bus is being converted into a mobile stage for performances at parks, festivals and on the street.

Abracadabra Trip will perform at Finnriver’s pavilion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• The Sequim Prairie Grange will host its annual craft fair and flea market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Macleay Hall, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

The annual event will feature both inside and outside vendors.

The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch Friday, and the Clallam County Junior Livestock Auction will host a barbecue, bake sale and petting zoo on Saturday.

• The Friends of the Port Townsend Library will host a book and media sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Townsend Community Center, 620 Tyler St., Port Townsend.

The sale will feature fiction and nonfiction books, CDs and DVDs.

Most adults books are $2 and children’s books are $1; the Friends will accept cash, check or credit/debit cards.

Proceeds will support programs at the Port Townsend Public Library.

For more information, visit www.friendsofpt library.org.

• The Friends of Fort Townsend will host its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Friends’ Barn at Fort Townsend State Park, 1370 Old Fort Townsend Road, Port Townsend.

Fred Weinmann will discuss how the park’s rare plant communities have resulted in a Natural Forest designation from Washington State Parks.

Attendees at the free meeting will be able to enjoy refreshments and look at photographs from the Friends’ 25 years of supporting Fort Townsend State Park.

• The Sons of Norway’s Olympic Lodge will conduct a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Farmers Market in the Gateway Transit Center, 122 E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The sale will feature lefse, cardamom rolls and Scandinavian-design greeting cards and gift wraps.

• “Genealogy Basics for Beginners” is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The free class is sponsored by The Admiralty Inlet Daughters of the American Revolution, Jefferson County Genealogical Society and John Paul Jones Sons of the American Revolution.

Attendees will learn the basic steps of keeping records organized, reading birth and marriage certificates, and using census records to trace their family as well as tips for checking facts and saving findings for the future.

Advanced attendees also may sign up for a one-hour session with a genealogist.

Participants in an advanced session should bring their family history questions and a computer with the work they have already performed.

For more information or to register for an advanced session, visit www.jclibrary.info.

• Laura Moore and Kathy Scheiner will present “Woman Playing with Fire: A Jewelry Making Demonstration” at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

The demonstration is free and open to the public.

Moore and Scheiner will demonstrate the use of silver metal clay in making jewelry, including forming, drying, finishing, firing and polishing a piece of silver clay for a pendant.

Moore also will demonstrate how to make a botanical mold to use with the clay, while Scheiner will show how she adds extra sparkle to her pieces.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-681-6033 or visit www.blue wholegallery.com.

• Steve Angster will present “Unraveling the Seattle fault zone: Main and secondary fault dynamics” at 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1202 Lawrence St., Port Townsend.

Angster will address an in-person-only meeting of the Quimper Geological Society. He will present new insights into the dynamics of the Seattle Fault Zone with implications for earthquake magnitude estimates and hazard assessments for the Puget Lowland and Seattle metropolitan region.

For more information, visit www.quimper geology.org.

• The Sequim Valley Lions Club will host a Veterans’ Spaghetti Dinner from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 4760, 169 E. Washington St., Sequim.

Dinner is $5 per person. Veterans and children 5 and younger eat free.

The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad, coffee or tea and dessert.

• Suzanne Girardot will call for a community dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Music will be provided by the Boiler Room String Band.

Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission for April’s dance is free due to sponsorship by the Country Song and Dance Society and a grant from the Port Townsend Art Commission.

For more information, visit www.ptcommunity dance.org.

• The Buck Ellard Band will perform for dinner and dancing from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

Admission is $15 per person, children younger than 12-years admitted free.