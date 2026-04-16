‘Birdbrains’ to step into spotlight in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — A quintet of poets will read from “Birdbrains: A Lyrical Guide to Washington State Birds” during the Kaleidoscope Open Mic on Saturday.

The event, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., is free and open to the public at the Friends Meeting House, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

The featured “Birdbrains” poets are Sharon M. Carter and Pamela Moore Dionne of Port Townsend, Risa Denenberg of Sequim, Stacy D. Flood of Seattle and Susan Rich of West Seattle, the editor of the “Birdbrains” collection.

Kaleidoscope’s theme is birdlife, and other writers are invited to put their names in a hat for a chance to read five minutes of their work. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and writers must drop their names in by 2:50 p.m.

“Birdbrains,” published by the nonprofit Raven Chronicles Press, celebrates 107 species of birds in poetry and prose — from herons and flickers to swallows, falcons and sandpipers. Accompanying each piece are scientific notes by urban birding expert Stephanie Delaney and sumi-e illustrations by Hiroko Seki.

“Birdbrains” is available from local bookstores and at www.ravenchronicles.org.