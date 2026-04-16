Port Angeles High School students to be dismissed following ‘vague threat,’ modified lockdown

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles High School dismissed students at 10:15 a.m. Thursday after a vague threat from an anonymous caller led to a modified lockdown.

The school went into modified lockdown just after 9 a.m. Thursday, a district official said, and the student dismissal is “out of an abundance of caution.”

“This will allow law enforcement the opportunity to continue its investigation into the anonymous phone threat that was received earlier today,” the school district wrote in an email to parents.

“As a precaution, all students were brought inside the building and exterior doors were secured,” an earlier email stated.

“Law enforcement was immediately notified and is actively working to verify the caller and assess the credibility of the threat,” according to the email.

During a modified lockdown, all exterior doors to buildings are secured, and students and staff are required to remain inside.

During the lockdown, learning continued inside the building, the email stated.

“We take all threats seriously and will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our school community,” the email stated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.