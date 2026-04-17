Band to unveil Magic Caterpillar Bus at Finnriver event

CHIMACUM — Abracadabra Trip will unveil its Magic Caterpillar Bus before an Earth Day concert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The gathering will be at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

There will be a $5 cover charge starting at 5:30 p.m. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free.

The idea of the Magic Bus started in 2017 when, “We put my band on the roof deck of the Bluebird school bus and played a show in Union Square, Manhattan,” Laura Newman said. “Within minutes, hundreds of people gathered to experience the wild spectacle and thus was born the Abracadabra Trip. It’s become my favorite stage in the world, a literal vehicle for spontaneous joy, freedom and peace.”

The new bus is being converted into a mobile stage for performances at parks, festivals and on the street.

Newman, who also goes by Magic Mama Earth, has been working with volunteers to paint the bus to look like a giant caterpillar and, at Saturday’s unveiling, community members are invited to help paint flowers and bugs on the bus mural.

“Eventually we will build giant wings on the roof that will open, turning her into a beautiful butterfly,” Newman said.

Abracadabra Trip will perform at Finnriver’s pavilion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.