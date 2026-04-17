Section of Olympic Discovery Trail reopens

Work crews have removed trees and other debris from a landslide that closed a portion of the Olympic Discovery Trail east of Port Angeles last month.

PORT ANGELES — A portion of the Olympic Discovery Trail east of Port Angeles that was temporarily closed following a landslide has been reopened.

Crews from the city’s Parks and Recreation and Public Works and Utilities departments accessed the area Tuesday to remove debris and reopened the trail between the Rayonier Mill site to the Morse Creek trestle at Four Seasons Ranch for pedestrian and cycling use, according to a news release.

The landslide had closed the section of trail since March 24.

A new trail maintenance contract is expected to be signed by the end of April, the city said.

Trail users are asked to report any new hazards or unsafe conditions to the city’s parks and recreation department at 360-417-4550 or by email at parksand recreation@cityofpa.us.