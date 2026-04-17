One injured after dump truck collides with 4Runner

PORT TOWNSEND — One man was airlifted to an Everett hospital after the driver of a dump truck crossed the center line and collided with a Toyota 4Runner head-on, the State Patrol reported.

Allen Hamilton, 75, of Port Angeles was traveling westbound on state Highway 20 at Southport Lane about 2:22 p.m. Wednesday when he crossed the center line, the State Patrol said.

Hamilton’s dump truck collided with the 4Runner, driven by Clay Bastian, 54, of Lake Oswego, Ore., the State Patrol said.

Both vehicles came to rest fully blocking the roadway, the agency added.

Bastian was injured and flown to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, the State Patrol said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors, the agency added.

The State Patrol said the cause was speed too fast for conditions.

Both vehicles were totally destroyed and towed from the scene.