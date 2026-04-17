High levels of neurotoxin found at Lake Leland

PORT TOWNSEND — High levels of the nerve toxin Anatoxin-A were measured in water samples collected from Lake Leland on April 13.

The level was three times higher than the safe recreational level, according to a news release from Jefferson County Public Health.

The toxin was released by a visible bloom of Aphanizomenon, a species of toxic cyanobacteria, Public Health said.

Anatoxin-A is a neurotoxin that can cause sickness or death when ingested, even in small amounts.

Cyanotoxins are not known to accumulate in fish muscle tissue, but they can be present in internal organs. Public Health recommends cleaning fish well and discarding the guts.

Anatoxin-A also was detected in water samples from Lake Gibbs, but it did not exceed the safe recreational threshold.

A cyanobacterial bloom also has been observed at Anderson Lake, but the lake’s water has not yet been tested for neurotoxins, Public Health said.

Toxic algae warning signs have been posted at all three lakes.

Toxin levels for lakes statewide are posted at www.nwtoxicalgae.org.

The department states that cyanobacteria blooms are unusual this early in the year and are more commonly seen in summer and early fall.

For more information, call Environmental Public Health at 360-385-9444 or visit www.jeffersoncountypublichealth.org/723/Lake-Status.