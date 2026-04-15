Port Townsend Arts Commission awards $13,500 in funding

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Arts Commission has awarded $13,500 to 11 artists or organizations in its first round of funding for 2026.

The commission provides grants to projects that enhance the experience of residents and visitors through accessible, public-facing activities that demonstrate artistic merit.

The commission reviewed 16 grant requests from artists who represent a range of disciplines from across the community.

“These PTAC grants reflect the expanse and vibrancy of our local creative community,” said Melody Sky Weaver, the city’s community services director. “From youth arts and cultural festivals to public performances and community-driven arts projects, this first round of funding supports work that brings people together in meaningful ways, celebrates diverse voices, and ensures the arts are accessible to residents and visitors throughout our community.”

Funded projects include:

• The Songwriting Works Educational Foundation’s Make Music Day East Jefferson County.

• Tristan Marcum’s Bringing Supaman Back to Port Townsend.

• Community Street Mural at the Jefferson County Farmers Market.

• PT Artscape’s Student Wearable Art Show.

• The Port Townsend Parent Teachers Association’s Port Townsend Schools’ Student Art Exhibit.

• The Salish Sea Butoh Festival’s 2026 Public Performances.

• The Port Townsend School of Woodworking’s Japanese Woodworking Festival.

• Port Townsend Community Dance.

• The Raw Art Collective’s 2026 Port Townsend Artist Studio Tour.

• The Production Alliance’s Port Townsend Pride Stage.

• Leila Block’s Flamenco Workshops and Performance.

The commission will review applications for an additional $9,000 in funding for applications received by May 21 and for another $7,500 for applications received by Aug. 20.

For more information, visit www.cityofpt.us/bc/page/arts-commission-0.