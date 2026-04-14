Port Ludlow Village Players to stage two-act play

Starley Flynn, left, and Michael Haberpointner are part of the Ludlow Village Players’ production of “Pets (And Their Humans).” The play will be performed at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place, Port Ludlow.

PORT LUDLOW — The Ludlow Village Players will stage a production of “Pets (And Their Humans)” with shows at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 26.

The play will be performed at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place, Port Ludlow.

The two-act play, written by Mike Sockol, will be directed by Kate Marshall and Ted Brown.

Tickets are $25 per person, $10 for students, at www.ludlowvillageplayers.org.

The play centers around grieving widower Brad’s relationship with his pets and how that impacts his return to dating.

“This show features five new actors to the stage,” Marshall said. “Their hard work will shine in this touching dialogue about the relationships we share with each other and the importance of the pets in our lives.”

Unusually for the Ludlow Village Players, three children have been cast to perform with the four adult actors.

The young performers are Alena Flynn, 11, as Barb, Bella Rose Dillon, 10, as Scout and Anja Haberpointner, 8, as Cassie.

The remaining cast includes Michael Haberpointner as Brad, Caroline Miner as Stefanie, Starley Flynn as Titina and Jeffrey Groves as Mac.