Panel discussion set for Studium Generale presentation

PORT ANGELES — Alysia LaTourette will facilitate the panel discussion “AI: The College Career Connection” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

The panel will discuss ways that colleges can help prepare students to be successful in pursuing their chosen fields.

Futere presentations in the lecture series include:

April 23 — “Poetry Reading” with Robert Michael Pyle and James Dott.

April 30 — “From Mice to Mountain Lions” by Kim Sager-Fradkin.

May 7 — “Education, Indian Child Welfare and Leadership” by Sharleen Yellowwolf-Fryberg.

May 14 — “Writer-In-Residence: James McGrath Morris”

May 21 — “Memory Thread” with Holli Margell.

May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.