Algal blooms found at Jefferson County lakes

PORT TOWNSEND — Early season cyanobacterial algal blooms have been detected at Anderson Lake, Lake Leland and Gibbs Lake, Jefferson County Public Health said.

Water samples taken from Gibbs Lake were analyzed April 6 and no toxins were detected, according to a news release.

Cyanobacteria, a common cause of algal blooms, can release toxins that are toxic to people and pets.

Water from Anderson Lake and Lake Leland will be tested this week, Public Health said.

Warning signs placed at Gibbs Lake last week have been replaced by signs providing information regarding toxic algae bloom. Similar signs have been posted at Anderson Lake and Lake Leland.

Toxin levels for lakes statewide are posted at www.nwtoxicalgae.org.

For more information, call Environmental Public Health at 360-385-9444 or visit www.jeffersoncountypublichealth.org/723/Lake-Status.