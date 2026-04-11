EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Commissioners to discuss land transfer to tribe

A discussion regarding the proposed land transfer to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, a bridge purchase for a fish passage program and the annexation of Flaura’s Acres will be topics next week before Peninsula boards and commissions.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a resolution to authorize the expenditure of up to $1.4 million from the Conservation Futures Fund to the North Olympic Land Trust for the Big Red Barn Farm during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The commissioners also will solicit public input regarding recommendations from the Charter Review Commission during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Guy Cole Event Center, 144 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The Charter Review Commission’s recommendations include the retention of a water resources specialist by the Department of Community Development and procedures for county responses to land acquisitions by state and federal agencies.

All three meetings may be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution appointing Corey Pearson, Jamie Porter and Helen Kenoyer to the Homelessness Task Force.

• Approval of the Dungeness River Management Team roster.

• Discussion regarding the proposed transfer of Dungeness and Protection Island national wildlife refuges to the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe.

• A letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs requesting a 30-day extension to respond to questions regarding Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe case number 66530.

• A county position review for a public health medical assistant for Health and Human Services and an elections assistant for the Auditor’s Office.

• A utility right-of-way easement with Clallam County Public Utility District No. 1 for a new junction box and connection for the Lake Creek shop.

• Pre-application questionnaires with the state Department of Transportation for the Pedestrian and Bicycle program grant and a Safe Routes to School grant.

• A request to move forward with Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. for the McDonald Creek Fish Passages and Irrigation Project.

• An update on the criminal justice contracts with Port Angeles and Sequim from Todd Mielke and Dee Broughton.

• An update on the Clallam County Fair Open Gates accommodative initiative from Don Crawford, Erin Kirkland and Aspen Smith.

• A discussion regarding proposed budget revisions, reductions and supplemental appropriations for consideration April 28.

• A request for a 12-month extension to resolve conditions for the Shadow Mountain final plat.

• A resolution altering voting boundary lines for precincts Forks 301 and Bogachiel 212 due to the Decker annexation by the city of Forks.

• A resolution authorizing an expenditure of $500,000 to from the Affordable Housing Sales and Use Fund to Peninsula Housing Authority for its 24-unit Eklund at Gales development.

• An amended contract with the state Department of Health for $79,994 to provide WIC, swimming beach programs, maternal and child health services and a sanitary survey.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology for an extension on the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project.

• A land purchase agreement with Olympic Timber LLC for $7,500 for the Bullman Beach well site.

• Opening of bids for the county’s 2026 hot mix asphalt requirements.

• A public hearing regarding the proposed addition of a Clallam Bay/Sekiu fee schedule to the county’s consolidated fee schedule.

• A public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to the Clallam County Code, Chapter 13.04, Clallam Bay/Sekiu sewer system.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81835767657?pwd=WkVWbHYxSk9kVzlZekhxNDVjdTV0Zz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 818 3576 7657 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The regular meeting of the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday has been canceled.

Other Jefferson County meetings

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• Jefferson County/City of Port Townsend LEOFF I Retirement Disability Board meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Conference Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 651 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82378389363.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 823 7838 9363.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://clallampud.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit board members will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen in, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869; no passcode is needed.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamtransit.com/board.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will discuss the bridge purchase for the Dickey River Tributary Family Forest Fish Passage Program project when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will conduct a work session regarding the authority’s strategic plan during a special meeting at noon Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Ironwood Room at the Jamestown S’Klallam Administrative Building, 1033 Old Blyn Highway, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85066958102?pwd=FljvGoaHsuLnCbSjzq63B0bhOMptlj.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 850 6695 8102 and passcode 834295.

The board will conduct its regular monthly meeting at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the board room at the Peninsula Housing Authority, 727 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87407085876?pwd=zpQRUTaKc5aAKh3zRkmFzmmbtxwk0k.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 874 0708 5876 and passcode 200286.

The full agenda is posted at https://peninsulapha.org/about-us/#minutes.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84154673614?pwd=lI1qSaNQ6NMwkq8FFO9HUT9UbKy5qX.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will discuss the proposed annexation of Flaura’s Acres when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Brinnon Fire

The Brinnon Fire commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The commissioners also will attend a joint meeting at Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene at 6 p.m. Monday.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will conduct a work session during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88161477901?pwd=KualblXS1Jamx4NVlB78gTqF4PrAm2.1.

Discussion points include station and facility projects, EMS levy talking points and an update on the apparatus replacement plan.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire commissioners will host a joint special meeting with commissioners from Jefferson County fire districts 2, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commissioners will discuss the proposed formation of a regional advanced life support program.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

Jefferson County Library

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82832771859?pwd=PCjQPUuCDnFFzZyEvzb4gx7sBr9R9J.1.

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-16776.

Parks and Recreation District

Clallam County Parks and Recreation District 1 will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be in the community room at the YMCA, 610 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

The public is welcome to attend.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet at the Forks Community Center, 90 Maple Ave., Forks.