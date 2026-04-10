AREA SPORT: Lincoln Park BMX Track volunteer training set April 25

Track volunteer training slated for April 25

PORT ANGELES — The all-volunteer Lincoln Park BMX Track will host a preseason volunteer training event from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 25.

The track will offer 30-minute sessions so attendees can learn about volunteer positions such as registration, snack shack, bike shed, infield and running/setting up the gate, staging, video feed, announcing and finish line.

The track is located at 1798 W. Lauridsen Blvd.

Lincoln Park BMX also is looking for a track bike program lead to provide usable bikes for practices, races and clinics.

For more information, message the group at https://www. facebook.com/LincolnParkBMX or email lincolnparkbmx@gmail.com.

Youth hoops sessions

SEQUIM — Sequim Youth Basketball will offer spring skill-building sessions for youth basketball players in grades 3-7 starting Saturday and running through June 7.

Girls will train from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and boys from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sequim Middle School on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.

There is a $50 skills registration fee payable at https://sequim youth.basketballcentral.com.

Participants then sign up for sessions at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-HoopsSkills26.

Cheer camp Saturday

SEQUIM — Sequim Wolf Pack Football and Cheer will hold a pre-registration cheerleading camp for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Olympic Peninsula Academy gym, 400 Second Ave.

Basic cheer fundamentals will be taught, including a cheer to perform for parents, plus games and team-building activities.

The cost is $10 and includes a Wolfpack water bottle.

Sequim Wolf Pack football and cheer registration will open May 1.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-SequimCheerCamp.

Tracking Club events

BRINNON — The Peninsula Tracking Club will begin its first Sunday animal tracking events along the Dosewallips River on May 3.

Every first Sunday the group will step into the forest to read the stories written on the land from big game like elk and bear to river otter, beaver and birds.

The group will explore tracks and sign, animal behavior and seasonal patterns while building awareness.

These events are open to beginner and experienced trackers alike. Families are welcome. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult. No experience is needed.

The program is free, with a suggested donation of $10 to support land stewardship, education and future community gatherings.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-TrackingClub.

Peninsula Daily News