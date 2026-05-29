DEVELOPING NEWS: Police operation in Port Angeles cancels afterschool programs

A police officer holds position near S. Eunice Street in Port Angeles on Friday. (photo by Tucker Swain)

Local police officers are conducting a law enforcement operation in Port Angeles near Lauridsen Boulevard.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area while the situation is ongoing.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s Port Angeles location has been closed due to the nearby police activity.

An email sent to parents from the Port Angeles School District says that children who normally attend the Clubs after school would be held at their school and need to be picked up there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.