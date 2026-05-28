ALL OLYMPIC LEAGUE SOFTBALL: PA’s Rognlien, Stevens receive top honors from league for offense, defense

Kennedy Rognlien was named the Olympic League Offensive Player of the Year after batting .622 in league play. (Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles’ Kennedy Rognlien and Mikkhia Stevens were named by the Olympic League as the top offensive and defensive softball players in the league.

The Roughriders’ Morgan Politika also made the league’s first team as a infielder. Politika was solid all season, but really caught fire at the state 2A tournament with five home runs and 14 RBIs in four games.

The Riders, who won the Olympic League championship and went on to finish third in the state 2A tournament, had three more players named to the second team — pitchers Lynzee Reid and Allison Leitz, who shared the team’s pitching duties fairly evenly, catcher Mariah Disque and outfielder Mariah Traband. Eight of the team’s nine starters received various honors from the league.

Coach Morgan Worthingon said Stevens played center field for the Riders since her sophomore year and was vital to the team’s title-clinching victory against North Kitsap, robbing a Vikings batter of a three-run home run with a catch over the fence and in the next inning throwing out a baserunner from center field.

Rognlien was steady for the Riders all season. In 12 league games, she batted .622 with 11 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 22 RBIs. Her on-base percentage was .706. She also hit a three-run, bases-clearing triple that sealed the Riders’ league championship in a game against North Kitsap.

For the entire season, including nonleague and postseason, Rognlien hit .517 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 38 RBIs in 28 games. She struck out just three times all season and, with 12 walks, had a .631 on-base percentage. She struck out less than 3 percent of her plate appearances.

For Sequim, McKenna Cox made the honorable mention team as an infielder, and Kiley Winter was named honorable mention as an outfielder.

Winning sportsmanship awards were Port Angeles’ Lilly Anne Lancaster and Sequim’s Rilynn Whitehead.

Nevaeh Sullivan of Kingston was named the league’s MVP.

MVP: Nevaeh Sullivan, King.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kennedy Rognlien, PA.

Defensive Player of the Year: Mikkhia Stevens, PA.

Pitcher

First team — Summer Moore, King.; Addyson Roy, NM; Charizma Fake, NK.

Second team — Lynzee Reid, PA; Allison Leitz, PA.

Honorable mention — Olivia Lane, NK; Fiona Youngberg, NM.

Catcher

First team — Harlow Heidel, King.; Evee Abbay, Oly.; Keira Martin, NK.

Second team — Mariah Disque, PA.

Infield

First team — Morgan Politika, PA; Aadie Goller, King.; Payton Littleraven-Oliver, Brem.; Kaenny Haas, Oly.; Taylor Madison, NM; Malie Wendt, NK.

Second team — Jules Richmond, Oly.; Danika Potter, Oly.; Naomi Martin, NK; Abi Waag, NK; Ja’Leiah Turner, Brem.

Honorable mention — McKenna Cox, Seq.; Kenya Davis, Brem.; Romy Garrison, NK.

Outfield

First team — Lisa Johnson, NK; McKaela Robison, Brem.; Sophia Brown, Oly.; Sydnnie Imlay, NM.

Second team — Mariah Traband, PA; Auriahna Sullivan, King.; Paige Gordon, Oly.; Ruby Peterson, NK; Tayana DeCoteau, NK.

Honorable mention — Kiley Winter, Seq.; Kennedy Carson, NM.

Sportsmanship — Lilly Anne Lancaster, PA; Rilynn Whitehead, Seq.; Raymielle Cabato, Brem.; Petton Miller, King.; Reagan Geier, Oly.; Elizabeth Henningsen, NM; Rachel Sigley, NK; Abby George, BI.

________

Sports Editor Pierre LaBossiere can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.