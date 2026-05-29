AREA SPORTS: YMCA’s NFL Flag Football set for this summer

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 29, 2026

YMCA’s NFL Flag Football set for this summer

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Peninsula YMCA will offer its summer NFL flag football program for ages 4-14 with teams in Port Angeles, Joyce and Sequim from June 22 through Aug. 22.

The program includes weekly practices and games on Saturdays at Monroe Playfield in Port Angeles, Carrie Blake Park in Sequim and at Crescent School.

The squads will be based on age 4-5; 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14.

The cost is $120 for the public, $80 for YMCA members.

Registrations received after June 7 will be charged an added $20.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-YMCAFlagFB26.

A coaches meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. June 11.

A parent meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 16.

For more information, email Joey Belanger at joey@olympicpeninsulaymca.org or call 360-504-0538.

Kids Bowl Free

PORT ANGELES — Ages 2-18 are eligible to participate in Kids Bowl Free at Laurel Lanes through Sept. 7.

Kids Bowl Free provides two free bowling games a day through Sept. 7.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-KidsBowlFree26.

Lefties T-Ball Camp

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties and the Olympic Peninsula YMCA will team to offer the annual Lefties T-Ball Camp for ages 4-6 July 22-24.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.

Camp attendees will be welcomed onto the field at Civic Field before the Lefties contest with the Bellingham Bells at 6:30 p.m. July 24.

Registration wraps July 6.

The cost is $65 for nonmembers, $50 for YMCA members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-LeftiesTBall26.

Homeschool PE classes

SEQUIM — The Sequim YMCA’s Homeschool PE Program will offer summer classes for ages 6-11 and 12-16 beginning June 8.

The program focuses on building foundational movement skills, physical fitness, teamwork, and confidence.

The courses are hosted at the Sequim YMCA, 610 N. Fifth Ave.

Ages 6-11 will attend Mondays starting June 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Ages 12-16 will attend Fridays starting June 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The cost is $100 for nonmembers, $80 for members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-HomeSchoolPE611 or https://tinyurl.com/PDN-HomeSchoolPE1216.

Sprint boat races

PORT ANGELES — Extreme Sports Park will host the American Sprint Boat Racing Series’ for a weekend of sprint boat racing July 25-26.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. with races starting at 10 a.m. both days.

Weekend passes are $68 for ages 13-64, $63 for seniors and military and $37 for 6-12.

One-day passes are $47/$42/$26.

General camping is $47 per night. Pit-side camping is $68 per night.

To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-SprintBoats1.

The races will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@ASBR-PRO-RACING-SERIES.

For sponsorship opportunities and VIP tickets email keliemorrison@gmail.com.

The second sprint boat racing weekend at ESP is planned Sept. 13-14.

Peninsula Daily News