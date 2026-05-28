AREA SPORTS: Port Angeles martial artist defends world title

Andrew Hass of Port Angeles, center, defended his world title at the Oregon State Hanmadang All Styles Martial Art Skills Tournament & Expo in Eugene, Ore. on May 23. Hass broke a board located 8-feet, 2-inches off the ground in his signature event. Hass teaches the kids classes at White Crane Martial Arts in Port Angeles. Also Pictured is Master Robert Nicholls and Grandmaster Robert Nicholls.

Youth softball pitching clinic set Wednesday

PORT ANGELES — A free pitching clinic for North Olympic Baseball and Softball 12U softball players will be held Wednesday.

The clinic is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lower Elwha Field at Billy Whiteshoes Memorial Park.

The clinic will be led by 16U players Kylin Weitz and Ayla Balch.

Attendees must bring their own catcher.

Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-SoftballClinic26.

Girls swim meeting

SEQUIM — All incoming freshman through seniors and returning swimmers interested in finding out more about the fall season and the Sequim High School Girls Swim Team are invited to an informational meeting on Tuesday.

The informational meeting will be held in the Sequim High School Library at 3 p.m.

Information on summer training opportunities, how to get cleared for summer training and how to sign up for the fall season will be provided.

Spartan youth football

FORKS — Registration for West End Youth League’s Spartan football programs for kindergarten through sixth grade will be held Monday through June 6.

The registration events will be held at Forks Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. each day.

Divisions include varsity for fifth and sixth grade (players cannot turn 13 before Nov. 1); junior varsity for fourth and fifth (cannot turn 12 before Nov. 1); minors for second and third (cannot turn 10 before Nov. 1) and flag football for kindergarten and first grade (cannot turn 8 before Nov. 1).

Players may play up a division but may not play down a division.

The cost is $170 and includes a uniform and trophy fee.

West End Youth League will compete in the Evergreen Youth Football League out of Grays Harbor against eight other teams this fall.

For more information, call/text Tanner House at 360-460-3399, Dustin Gaydeski at 360-640-4217 or Jalen Depew at 360-640-1536.

Salmon for Soliders

PORT ANGELES — The Northwest Washington chapter of Salmon for Soliders will host a charity golf tournament at Peninsula Golf Club on June 6.

The tournament will raise funds for the annual summer salmon fishing outing at Sekiu for military veterans.

For more information, call/text Guy Lipsky at 360-797-4214 or email guy@salmonforsoliders.org or visit the Peninsula pro shop.

Sequim youth football

SEQUIM — Registration for Sequim Wolfpack youth football and cheer programs is underway at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-Wolfpack26.

Cheer registration is $160 and registration is first-come, first-served with each squad capped at 20 cheerleaders.

Football registration has options: $250 includes a custom jersey with the athlete’s name; $230 is a standard program jersey returned at the end of the season or $200 for athletes reusing their jerseys from last season.

There is a $50 sibling discount for families with multiple children.

Registration closes June 30.

Practices begin July 28.

The program will compete in the West Sound Youth Football League this fall, a league that uses grade-based divisions: first and second grade, third and fourth, fifth and sixth, and seventh and eighth.

For more information, email gosequimwolfpack@gmail.com.

Peninsula Daily News