ALL OLYMPIC LEAGUE BASEBALL: Sequim, PA place five on league’s first team

Port Angeles pitcher Kody Williams was named to the Olympic League first team in baseball this week. Williams formed a formidable one-two punch along with Brayden Martin down the stretch for the Roughriders. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles and Sequim baseball teams placed four players on the All-Olympic first team and five more on the second team as announced by the league Wednesday.

Making the first team was senior pitcher Kody Williams for Port Angeles and outfielder Owen Leitz. Also making the first team was Sequim catcher Lincoln Bear and outfielder/pitcher Zeke Schmadeke. Schmadeke was selected as an outfielder.

Making the second team was Port Angeles infielder Abe Brenkman, outfielders Ethan Swenson and Easton Fisher and pitcher Brayden Martin. Sequim infielder Devyn Dearinger made the second team.

Williams and Martin in particular had remarkable seasons for the Roughriders. In an 8-1 stretch in the regular season and the district playoffs, Williams pitched a one-hit 3-0 shutout over Bremerton, a three-hit 5-0 shutout over Bremerton and a three-hit 12-2 postseason win over Steilacoom. Martin during that same stretch pitched a 2-0 no-hitter over Bremerton, a 7-0 one-hitter against Kingston and a 2-1 postseason win over Olympic that sent the Riders to the state 2A tournament.

All nine Sequim and Port Angeles all-league players will be playing for Wilder Senior this summer.

Port Angeles’ Jensen Wolfe and Sequim’s Hunter Tennell were named to the league all-sportsmanship team.

The league MVP was Trey Thompson of Bainbridge. Bainbridge, which won the league championship, is ranked No. 2 in the state and is still alive in the state 2A semifinals. The Spartans had six players on the first team.

Complete Olympic All-League baseball teams

MVP — Trey Thompson, BI.

First team — Lincoln Bear, C, Seq., C; Zeke Schmadeke, OF, Seq.; Owen Leitz, OF, PA; Kody Williams, P, PA; Braden French, IF, BI; Will Rohrbacher, IF, BI; Henry Olsen, UT, BI; A.J. Larsen, OF, BI; McCrea Curfman, P, BI; Spencer Gillespie, IF, NK; Dawsyn Anderson, DH, NK; Noah Wendt, OF, NK; Lincoln Chirgwin, P, NK; Tristan Scott, IF, King.; Vaka Tameileau, P, King.; Noah Weisbarth, IF, Brem.; Colby Andrews, IF, Oly.; Drew Walters, OF, Oly.; Chase Beninger, P, Oly.

Second team — Devyn Dearinger, IF, Seq.; Abe Brenkman, IF, PA; Ethan Swenson, OF, PA; Easton Fisher, OF, PA; Brayden Martin, P, PA; Teague Weible, C, NK; Marcus Kim, DH, NK; Jonathan Bourque, OF, NK; Alton Clark, OF, NK; Dom D’Amico, IF, BI; Eli Tracy, P, BI; Reid Shumaker, IF, NM; Caden Atencio, OF, NM; Nolan Shumaker, P, NM; Blake Parker, IF, Oly.; Gavin Wells, OF, Oly.; Toby Moore, P, Oly.; Luke Kilmer, P, Brem.

Sportsmanship — Hunter Tennell, Seq.; Jensen Wolfe, PA; Wynsten Fischer, BI; Adam Waldbillig, Brem.; Christian Venneman, King.; Kingston Serebryakov, NM; Will Burgh, NK; Adam Nold, Oly.