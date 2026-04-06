Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

A sapphire and silver bracelet will be part of an exhibit of jewelry by Lora De La Portilla at the Port Ludlow Art League during April.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for Joanmarie Eggert and Lora De La Portilla from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will begin in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery.

Eggert is the league’s featured artist for April. A geologist by training and an artist by vocation, Eggert’s work is inspired by her observations of the natural world.

Eggert creates the surface for each piece and then introduces paint so it interacts with the surface.

Sometimes, she applies paint thinly and other times she applies it thickly, and sometimes she scrapes away at the top layers to reveal the paint underneath. She also experiments by blending watercolor and inks that flow into one another to create complex colors that pool and granulate.

De La Portilla offers a line of handmade earrings, necklaces and bracelets in sterling silver and 14-karat gold fill. She designs her pieces to highlight the beauty of gemstones, pearls and fine crystals that she sets in them.

Eggert’s paintings and De La Portilla’s jewelry collection will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout April.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.port ludlowart.org.