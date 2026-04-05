TRACK AND FIELD: East Jefferson relay teams dominate in Tenino

TENINO — Thanks to powerful performances from the Rivals’ relay teams, the East Jefferson boys came in first at the Tenino Twilight track meet, while the girls came in second.

East Jefferson picked up a total of seven first-place finishes in various boys and girls relay events.

The boys finished with 97 points, just edging Bethel’s 94.

The Tenino Twilight featured numerous relay races, including some events with unique distances.

The Rivals boys won the 4×200 relay (Travis Davis, Deken Lorenzen, Manaseh Lanphear Ramirez and Dillon Page Castillo) with a time of 1:38.26, first in the 4×400 relay (Ramirez, Louis Sanborn, Joshua Yearian, Nico Errichetti) in a time of 3:45.74 and first in the 4×800 (Yearian, Errichetti, Zeke Banks, Sanborn) in a time of 8:54.89.

In the sprint medley relay (100 meters, 100, 200, then 400), the Rivals team of Davis, Lorenzen, Ramirez and Castillo again took first in a time of 1:41.94.

In the distance medley relay (1,200 meters, 400, 800, then 1,600), the Rivals (Banks, Reid Sigmond, Leland O’Keefe, Yearian) won their fifth team race with a time of 12:15.57.

The East Jefferson 4×100 relay team of Alex Garfias, Tyler Matheson, River Nienow and Jett Shockey was third (50.87).

The Rivals boys had some other solid finishes individually. Noah Isenberg was second in the 1,600 (4:42.51), while Yearian was third (4:43.81) in the same race.

In field events, Blake Hagemon was second in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 8½ inches. Trevor Barry was third in the javelin with a throw of 96-5.

Girls results

The East Jefferson girls finished with 63.66 points, just eding Black Hills’ 62. Clatskanie, an Oregon school, was first with 91 points.

The Rivals tooks first in the 4×400 (Leah Ferland, Michael Gregg, Charlotte Hines and Alli Applewhite) with a time of 4:48.94 and were first in the DMR 4,000 (Ferland, Sarah Fisher, Hines and Gregg) with a time of 14:25.27.

East Jefferson was second in the 4×200 (Applewhite, Fisher, Kaida Rodrigues and Avery Dean) with a time of 2:00.48. The Rivals were also second in the SMR 800 (Abby O’Keefe, Dean, Rodrigues, Applewhite) with a time of 2:07.81.

Finally, individually, Rodriguez was second in the triple jump with a distance of 31-2¾.