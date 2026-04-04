Todd Ortloff Show guests this week
Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 4, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Georgia Johnson, Box Office, and Laura Cooksey, Gallery Manager, at Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming performances at the waterfront venue.
Second segment – David Brownell, Executive Director for the North Olympic History Center.
Tuesday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County with Jeanette Stehr-Green, Lisa Galbreath (Grief Support Volunteer) and Spenser McGinty (Olympic Peninsula Humane Society Executive Director), discussing the impact of losing a pet and the new Pet Loss Support Group created by the two groups.
Second segment – Ted Bowen discusses his intention to run for State Rep. District 24, Position 1.
Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, presented by Leitz Farm Supply and Equipment Sales.
Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Randy Johnson and Mike French, with Joe Donisi, discussing summer road projects.
Second segment – Local Realtor Mae Graves discussing real estate trends in Clallam County.
Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.