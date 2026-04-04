Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Georgia Johnson, Box Office, and Laura Cooksey, Gallery Manager, at Field Arts & Events Hall, discussing upcoming performances at the waterfront venue.

Second segment – David Brownell, Executive Director for the North Olympic History Center.

Tuesday – Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County with Jeanette Stehr-Green, Lisa Galbreath (Grief Support Volunteer) and Spenser McGinty (Olympic Peninsula Humane Society Executive Director), discussing the impact of losing a pet and the new Pet Loss Support Group created by the two groups.

Second segment – Ted Bowen discusses his intention to run for State Rep. District 24, Position 1.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, presented by Leitz Farm Supply and Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Randy Johnson and Mike French, with Joe Donisi, discussing summer road projects.

Second segment – Local Realtor Mae Graves discussing real estate trends in Clallam County.

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.